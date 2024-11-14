Arrest after armed police call-out in Frankton

Armed police arrested a Queenstown man after he was reportedly seen with a weapon earlier today.

Police were called to Glenda Drive, Frankton, about 10.50am after a report of an assault involving parties known to each other.

A police spokeswoman said armed officers responded as precaution as the alleged offender was reportedly in possession of a weapon.

There were no serious injuries, she said.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and was due to appear in the Queenstown District Court on Monday

He is charged with behaving threateningly, common assault, and possessing an offensive weapon.