Arrest after armed police call-out in Frankton

Armed police arrested a Queenstown man after he was reportedly seen with a weapon earlier today.
Police were called to Glenda Drive, Frankton, about 10.50am after a report of an assault involving parties known to each other.
A police spokeswoman said armed officers responded as precaution as the alleged offender was reportedly in possession of a weapon.
There were no serious injuries, she said.
A 41-year-old man was arrested and was due to appear in the Queenstown District Court on Monday
He is charged with behaving threateningly, common assault, and possessing an offensive weapon.