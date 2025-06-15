New brand for longtime hotel

The Rydges Lakeside Queenstown Hotel will soon be converted into the QT Queenstown. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

QT Queenstown is about to expand.

EVT Hotels & Resorts is refurbing the existing 152-room Rydges Lakeside Queenstown hotel, and then fully converting them into the existing 69-room QT Queenstown, which opened in 2017 as part of a Rydges development.

EVT commercial director Mathew Duff says on completion, the QT Queenstown will comprise 222 rooms, most with balconies, along with high-quality conferencing, event, food and beverage facilities.

There’ll also be a state-of-the-art gym, pool and facilities for hikers, mountain bikers and skiers/snowboarders.

Duff says Queenstown continues to be one of the best-performing hotel markets in Australasia, and the hotel’s in a prime location on the shore of Lake Whakatipu.

"The refurbishment will significantly enhance the asset’s value and grow earning for our shareholders."

It will also open "new opportunities" for the Rydges brand in the Queenstown market, he says.

The current QT Queenstown will stay open throughout the upgrade, due to be finished mid-2017, while the new QT rooms will become available in stages throughout next year.