Assault case progressing

Queenstown police are following positive lines of inquiry following a serious assault near the resort town’s CBD early on Thursday.

Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson, of Queenstown, said a 43-year-old Queenstown man was woken inside his Brunswick St address about 12.50am when two unknown males started a concrete compactor on the street outside, understood to be linked to nearby road works.

The man left his property and asked the males to turn the machinery off, he said.

"They’ve become aggressive towards him and assaulted him.

"One of the males has kicked him repeatedly to the head.

"[The victim] has yelled out and the two men have run down Brunswick St, towards Lake Esplanade."

The Otago Daily Times understands a St John ambulance was called to the scene, but the victim was not taken to hospital.

Snr Sgt Wilkinson said police were hopeful they would be able to identify those involved and "hold the offenders to account".

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz