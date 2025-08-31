Shotover Rise targets local buyers

An artist’s impression of one of four home options in Shotover Rise’s second stage. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Queenstown's Fowler Homes has just released the second stage of its Shotover Rise development, targeted towards first-home buyers.

Of the 11 turnkey three-bedroom, two-bathroom houses, which will be "move-in ready" with soft landscaping, driveways and paths all sorted, franchisee Jason McGirr says one’s unconditional and a couple are already under contract.

The overall Shotover Rise development’s located on 18,645sqm off the Stalker Rd entrance to Shotover Country.

The sold-out stage 1, comprising 14 home-and-income properties, is expected to be complete next year and, subject to consent, McGirr’s hoping the stage 2 homes won’t be too far behind.

These next homes, closer to State Highway 6, are all on 300sqm sections — the floor sizes range from 120sqm to 153sqm, meaning there’ll be outdoor living options, too.

McGirr says there are four different home plans, including single and two-storey options, priced from $1.295million.

He notes they don’t come with residential visitor accommodation consent. "They’re supposed to be affordable homes, not investment properties."

The pads were offered to Ministry of Education staffers at a reduced price before being released to the public last month.

"We want the houses to be liveable, and sized so you can live in it — 120sqm with a garage, three bedrooms, open-plan and really nice, you could live in there forever.

"It was important to the developers, and us, that we provide quality, well-sized, thoughtfully-designed homes to the people living here in Queenstown."

McGirr says there’s still one stage remaining to complete Shotover Rise. That’ll comprise 11 more three-bedders and six duplexes.