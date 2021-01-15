Brakes put on scooter trial in Queenstown

Photo: ODT files

A six-month trial of Lime scooters in Queenstown is at least two years away due to construction.

A year after entering into a memorandum of understanding with Lime on the trial, the Queenstown Lakes District Council has advised the United States-based e-scooter hire company to put it on the backburner.

Council spokesman Jack Barlow said it had told the company the construction work - installation of a wastewater pipeline across the CBD and street upgrades - meant starting the trial wouldbe ‘‘challenging’’ and a delay was prudent.

The work was expected to take between 18 months and two years to complete, Mr Barlow said.