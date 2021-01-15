Friday, 15 January 2021

Brakes put on scooter trial in Queenstown

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Photo: ODT files
    Photo: ODT files
    A six-month trial of Lime scooters in Queenstown is at least two years away due to construction.

    A year after entering into a memorandum of understanding with Lime on the trial, the Queenstown Lakes District Council has advised the United States-based e-scooter hire company to put it on the backburner.

    Council spokesman Jack Barlow said it had told the company the construction work - installation of a wastewater pipeline across the CBD and street upgrades - meant starting the trial wouldbe ‘‘challenging’’ and a delay was prudent.

    The work was expected to take between 18 months and two years to complete, Mr Barlow said.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter