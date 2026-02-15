Building future tradies

Some of the 14 Wakatipu High students who’ll build a transportable home on school grounds this year pictured with principal Oded Nathan, far left, Breen Construction MD Lindsay Breen, second from right, and Highlanders talent and development manager Kane Jury, right, last Thursday.

Fourteen Wakatipu High School (WHS) students will this year build a transportable home, which will likely go up for sale.

It’s part of new programme TradeBase, launched by Breen Construction in partnership with WHS, Alexandra’s Dunstan High School, academic provider BCITO and local industry partners.

Designed to raise the standard of school-based trade training, TradeBase offers structured, competency-led learning on real Breen construction sites, on school grounds, enabling students to gain practical experience, earn pre-trade and NCEA credits and learn what ‘best-in-class’ workmanship looks like, without leaving school grounds.

Breen Construction managing director Lindsay Breen says this year students will build 69 square metre transportable homes on site at each school — in Queenstown, that will likely be sold into the Queenstown community, while in Alexandra the finished build’s intended for hostel accommodation.

Breen says the construction industry ‘‘hasn’t always done a good job of identifying opportunities for young people’’.

While it’s always invested in apprentices, ‘‘too often our sector is seen as a backstop for school leavers’’.

‘‘We want to change that.

‘‘TradeBase puts construction in front of talented kids who might not be traditional academics, but who are creative, solution-focused and practical.’’

Designed to give students a real sense of achievement, if successful, at the end of the programme the students will become competent trainees who want to continue in the industry.

‘‘Our intention with TradeBase is to invest in and raise the bar for our industry and our communities through enabling access to life-long learning opportunities.’’

Breen says he’s indebted to BCITO, trade partners and the ‘‘forward-thinking schools’’ for their backing.

WHS principal Oded Nathan says the programme’s ‘‘extraordinary’’ for Whakatipu students and ‘‘the Basin in general’’.

‘‘WHS is thrilled to partner with Breen Construction so that we may continue to offer our students this valuable learning opportunity and to support students with their passions and pathways in the construction industry.’’

The students were welcomed into the programme last Thursday, where they were also treated to a talk from Highlanders talent and development manager Kane Jury, dubbed ‘Practice like a Highlander’, ahead of the Landers’ final Super Rugby Pacific preseason hit-out against Moana Pasifika in Queenstown.

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz