Bus drivers strike over pay and conditions

Queenstown bus drivers are protesting outside the Otago Regional Council offices this morning as part of a strike over pay and conditions.Four drivers, along with First Union organiser Ken Young and other union members, stood with protest signs outside the offices.

Mr Young said bus company Ritchies, which operates the resort’s $2 bus service, Orbus, had refused to enter mediation with staff over pay increases and health and safety concerns.

The strike is to finish at midnight tonight but Ritchies transport director Andrew Ritchie, of Auckland, said there would not be any disruptions to bus services in the Wakatipu resulting from the strike.

"There's not very many members. We're not concerned at all.

"Everything will be running as normal."

q_bus1.jpg Four Ritchies bus drivers, along with First Union organiser Ken Young and other union members, stood outside the Otago Regional Council offices this morning as part of a strike over pay and conditions. Photo: Daisy Hudson

One driver spoke to the Otago Daily Times recently, on the condition of anonymity, about concerns staff had with the company.

They said Ritchies had imposed "route cuts" which meant, in some cases, employees were losing up to $800 a month.

First Union organiser Ken Young said legal action would be taken over a lack of consultation prior to the changes being implemented.

The driver said some shifts started at 9am and finished at 11.30pm. During that time a relief driver came in to provide down time.

Waiting for a relief driver to return could add up to two-and-a-half hours a day, during which bus drivers were not getting paid.

Drivers were being paid $19.75 an hour with a 35c an hour "bonus". They want an increase to $21 an hour.

The driver said the company was now making drivers pay to use the bus, something until recently they were allowed to do for free; and they would also have to start paying to use the staff accommodation, which had also been free.

The driver also said there was "no health and safety representative" in Queenstown and buses were not safe.

Otago Regional Council support services manager Gerard Collings said the strike was an "operational matter for Ritchies".