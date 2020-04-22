Call for Queenstown flights at alert level 3

Hamish Walker

Having no flights to Queenstown at alert level 3 leaves an already struggling community even more isolated, Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker says.

Mr Walker is calling for flights between Queenstown and Christchurch after Air New Zealand today released a new limited domestic schedule for flights during alert level 3.

It will run return flights from Auckland to Christchurch, Wellington, Tauranga and Napier, from Wellington to Christchurch and Nelson, and from Christchurch to Dunedin.

However, Queenstown was not on the list of locations Air New Zealand will be servicing.

Mr Walker said he had written a letter to Air New Zealand asking for a Queenstown to Christchurch flight to be established as soon as possible "to help reconnect our resort town with the rest of New Zealand".

"Queenstown is in an incredibly difficult position at present with its reliance on tourism meaning it is the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic."

"With 70% of visitors to the area being international, the community is already suffering without being excluded from a domestic flight schedule at level three."

He hoped more flights would be added once New Zealand moved to level 2.

"I have also requested an Auckland to Queenstown flight at level two, in order to assist the upcoming ski season starting in mid-June.

"About 25% of the people who ski in Queenstown come from the North Island of New Zealand, and we need to provide a means in getting them here."

"Queenstown will lose about 50% of its usual ski field visitors, as they are international tourists, so we need to make it possible to get as many visitors as possible to the area."

"I’m hoping Air New Zealand will support our cause and assist in helping reboot our town and support our people."