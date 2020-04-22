Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Call for Queenstown flights at alert level 3

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Hamish Walker
    Hamish Walker
    Having no flights to Queenstown at alert level 3 leaves an already struggling community even more isolated, Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker says.

    Mr Walker is calling for flights between Queenstown and Christchurch after Air New Zealand today released a new limited domestic schedule for flights during alert level 3.

    It will run return flights from Auckland to Christchurch, Wellington, Tauranga and Napier, from Wellington to Christchurch and Nelson, and from Christchurch to Dunedin.

    However, Queenstown was not on the list of locations Air New Zealand will be servicing.

    Mr Walker said he had written a letter to Air New Zealand asking for a Queenstown to Christchurch flight to be established as soon as possible "to help reconnect our resort town with the rest of New Zealand".

    "Queenstown is in an incredibly difficult position at present with its reliance on tourism meaning it is the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic."

    "With 70% of visitors to the area being international, the community is already suffering without being excluded from a domestic flight schedule at level three."

    He hoped more flights would be added once New Zealand moved to level 2.

    "I have also requested an Auckland to Queenstown flight at level two, in order to assist the upcoming ski season starting in mid-June.

    "About 25% of the people who ski in Queenstown come from the North Island of New Zealand, and we need to provide a means in getting them here."

    "Queenstown will lose about 50% of its usual ski field visitors, as they are international tourists, so we need to make it possible to get as many visitors as possible to the area."

    "I’m hoping Air New Zealand will support our cause and assist in helping reboot our town and support our people."

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter