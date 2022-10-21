Celebrating culture

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It was the first time the event — which started in 2018 — had been held since Covid, and the first time it has been staged at the Events Centre. This year’s Polyfest, which was funded by Creative NZ, Community Trust South, Central Lakes Trust, Queenstown Lakes District Council and Te Puni Kokiri, involved more than 2000 school pupils from across the Queenstown-Lakes and Central Otago districts.