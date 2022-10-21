Friday, 21 October 2022

Celebrating culture

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    Pupils from Te Kura o Tititea (Mount Aspiring College) perform during the Miharo Central Lakes Polyfest 2022, held at the Queenstown Events Centre over two days this week.

    It was the first time the event — which started in 2018 — had been held since Covid, and the first time it has been staged at the Events Centre. This year’s Polyfest, which was funded by Creative NZ, Community Trust South, Central Lakes Trust, Queenstown Lakes District Council and Te Puni Kokiri, involved more than 2000 school pupils from across the Queenstown-Lakes and Central Otago districts.

     

     

     

