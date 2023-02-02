Covid fine for bar owner reduced

A Wanaka bar owner fined for breaching Covid rules asked a judge to show leniency because the business remained in "survival mode".

Wanaka Bullock Bar owner and manager Martin Corbett was issued an infringement notice and fined $12,000 by WorkSafe after he broke Covid rules on February 13 last year by serving customers while unvaccinated.

Appearing in the Queenstown District Court on Monday, Corbett told Judge Russell Walker he went into the bar to wash glassware "on the spur of the moment" when his wife was overwhelmed with customers.

Judge Walker said the defendant explained in a letter to the court that his wife was vaccinated against the disease, but he held "strong views" against vaccination.

At the time of the offence, he was restricted to administrative tasks and only his wife was allowed to serve customers.

The defendant had requested the hearing to ask the court for leniency because the business was experiencing financial difficulties.

Corbett said the bar experienced a dramatic decline in income after the nationwide lockdown came into effect in March 2020, and continued to operate on reduced hours and fewer staff.

"We’re surviving, but it’s going to take a long time to recoup."

WorkSafe counsel Viliami Veikune said other businesses had been prosecuted for similar offending and paid the $12,000 fine.

However, the defendant had admitted the offence at an early stage, and there had been no previous offending.

Noting the defendant had operated the business responsibly since 2015, Judge Walker reduced the fine to $1500, payable in instalments if necessary, and court costs of $130.