Crown Range reopens amid warning of widespread black ice

A snow-covered Crown Range last night. Photo: Webcam

The Crown Range has reopened after being closed overnight but Queenstown authorities are warning drivers to look out for widespread black ice.

"Today's a day for extreme caution behind the wheel and while grit trucks are out and about, your best defence is taking it slow," Queenstown District Council said.

The Crown Range reopened at 6.45am for vehicles with chains after heavy snow closed the route yesterday.

"The road is heavily gritted and there is packed snow/ice up over the summit.

"Black ice is present on the Wānaka side down to the passing bays.

There are a few abandoned cars on the road, which are passable but please drive with extreme care."

Black ice had been reported in areas across Wakatipu including Dalefield, Malaghans Road, Hunter Hill, Littles Road and Fernhill areas.

Roading crews had been out applying grit to these routes.

The Lindis Pass was foggy at -2° with well gritted roads after snow late yesterday afternoon but black ice was also present.

In Central Otago there are wet roads from rain overnight, foggy areas and temperatures boarding on freezing.

"Teams have gritted known trouble spots and will continue to monitor," the Central Otago District Council said.

"Ice is likely so caution is advised at daybreak when temperatures can drop further."