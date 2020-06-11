Cup and bottle waste - reducing efforts

The number of disposable coffee cups used in Queenstown could begin to tumble thanks to one of six initiatives granted council funding to reduce waste.

Queenstown-Lakes District Council general manager property and infrastructure Peter Hansby said the $60,000 Waste Minimisation Community Fund was aimed at moving towards a ‘‘zero waste future’’ in the resort.

‘‘We are excited to be able to build on last year’s momentum and see the new and inspiring ideas generated within our community.’’

Chunky, run by Queenstown entrepreneur, retailer and former art dealer Mark Moran, would use the money to promote a reusable, loan cup scheme for cafes in the town.

‘‘As a result of the grant, we’re looking forward to seeing the reduction in use of disposable coffee cups.’’

Construction in Queenstown received two bites of the apple, with funding allocated to a Hawea Grove project and a joint Wastebuster and One New Zealand scheme.

The latter aimed to increase trading or donation of excess building material instead of sending it to landfill.

Hawea Grove meanwhile was to document the waste from a house build, to guide future construction projects.

Queenstown Golf Club has got some of the funds for a composting scheme, to reduce its food and green waste.

General manager Matthew Judd said it was ‘‘great to receive funding to undertake a positive project’’ after the effects of Covid-19.

The club planned to tell other golf sites of their waste reduction efforts.

Another group, Sustainable Queenstown planned to use the allocated money to make it easier to refill reusable water bottles in the town and so reduce the amount plastic waste caused by single-use bottles.

The Queenstown Chamber of Commerce also received funds to undertake a waste audit among businesses.

