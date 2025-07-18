Best in business to be celebrated

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Good sorts, top-notch small businesses and the best employer have been added to the categories for this year’s 2degrees Queenstown Business Awards — entries for which have opened.

Organised by the Queenstown Business Chamber of Commerce, the awards, held every second year, highlight the innovation, resilience and community spirit that define the Queenstown business landscape.

Chamber CEO Sharon Fifieldsays they’re also a chance for businesses to reflect, recharge and revel in their achievements.

"This year’s awards are all about celebrating the incredible journey our local businesses have been on.

"We’ve seen remarkable growth, creativity and grit — and now it’s time to shine a light on that."

There are 10 categories this year, including three new ones — small business of the year, sponsored by Queenstown Airport, employer of the year (RealNZ) and the ‘good sort’ award (Hamish Walker, of Walker & Co Realty).

The latter category recognises individuals who go above and beyond in business standards, ethics, community involvement and helping others.

Good sorts can be nominated by the public — a judging panel will select the finalists, and a winner.

Returning categories are:

Excellence in sustainability and environmental business practice (Destination Queenstown)

Excellence in innovation (Polestar)

Excellence in marketing (Shotover Creative)

Excellence in community contribution (SkyCity Queenstown)

Excellence in professional services & business solutions (Lane Neave Lawyers)

Excellence in customer experience (Kingpin Queenstown)

Judges will select winners of those categories, and the Supreme Award winner, while the public gets to choose the winner of the Mountain Scene People’s Choice Award.

Entries are open until September 15 and are available to all businesses and non-profits in the Whakatipu — chamber membership isn’t required. Finalists will be announced on October 16, and winners revealed at a gala dinner in Queenstown’s CBD on November 8.

For more info, or to enter, see queenstownchamber.org.nz/businessawards2025