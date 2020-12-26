Development along Ladies Mile opposed

Ladies Mile. PHOTO: QUEENSTOWN LAKES DISTRICT COUNCIL

Traffic chaos and over-development were the two main reasons given not to develop Ladies Mile in Queenstown in response to draft master plans.

Public feedback to Queenstown Lakes District Council indicated little support for high or medium density housing in the area off State Highway 6 near Lake Hayes Estate, although there was support for community facilities.

The council received 231 online responses, the majority of which indicated diagram C was the best option, but only because it included the least development.

Half of responses opposed urban development and 83% of those who objected cited traffic on the state highway, Stalker Rd roundabout and Shotover Bridge as their primary concern.

Even many of those who favoured housing development asked for transport infrastructure to be improved, particularly the single-lane bridge.

Several pointed to congestion at peak times, especially in the mornings, and raised concerns over emergency vehicle response times.

Diagram C was the preferred option among both those for and against development, although many complained they were forced to select an option in order to submit the online form.

Option C featured a sports and community hub on the eastern side of Howard Dr, alongside a transport hub.

On the northern side there were two schools with playing fields, a commercial centre, seven areas for medium to high-density housing, and further housing to the west of Queenstown Country Club on the Shotover Country hill.

A park and ride option at the transport hub received negative responses, while some said it needed to allow parking for the sports hub.

Several people suggested park and ride would be effective only if based in Cromwell and Arrowtown.

The inclusion of two schools (high and primary) seemed popular, as was the idea of some retail.

Many of those who objected to the development were concerned Queenstown was losing its rural corridor and several were against the loss of the mature trees which line the route.

Online responses were received between November 12 and November 16.

The papers said designers were using feedback to design a final master plan, which would go out for consultation some time in 2021.

