Hospo industry recognised

Crowne Plaza Queenstown. PHOTO: ARCHIVE

The best of Queenstown hospo will find out next month if they’re the best in the country.

Three hotels, a restaurant, cafe, bar, two suppliers and a manager have been named as finalists in this year’s Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence, being announced during the HNZ25 conference, in Wellington, on June 10 and 11.

Crowne Plaza Queenstown general manager Stewart Manson’s a finalist in the accommodation industry leader of the year, alongside Rajeev Sharma (Sarin Hotels) and Alexander Siebentritt (Rutherford Hotel, Nelson), while in the supplier of the year, it’s a Queenstown battle, with the only finalists resort-based IT business Both Brains going up against local Jill Polson (Lion).

Future Hospitality Group’s (FHG) Little Blackwood is once again a finalist in the best bar category — other finalists are Madame Social (Napier), Moon Under Water and Rambler at Drifter, both in Christchurch, Sprig & Fern Tawa (Wellington), The Freeport with Cleaver & Co (Mount Maunganui) and Tipsy Oyster (Paihia) — while odd saint, also owned by FHG, is in the mix for best cafe.

It’s going up against Christchurch’s Brigittes Merivale and Hello Sunday, Brunel Peaks Cafe & Bar (Monowai), Peekaboo Backyard Eatery (Kaitaia) and The Pantry (Auckland).

In the best restaurant category, Sherwood has been named as a finalist, as has Metita — SkyCity Auckland, Esther Restaurant and TALA, both also in Auckland, Craggy Range Restaurant (Havelock North), Fife Lane Kitchen & Bar (Mount Maunganui), Madame Social and Pio Pio Restaurant by Milford Sound Lodge.

Queenstown Park Boutique Hotel, The Rees Hotel and The Dairy Private Hotel by Naumi are all in the running for the best hotel, as are Crowne Plaza Christchurch, Park Hyatt Auckland, QT Auckland and The George (Christchurch).

HNZ boss Steve Armitage says the calibre of this year’s finalists "speaks volumes about the talent and tenacity driving our industry".

"Each one reflects the energy, care, and creativity that hospitality in Aotearoa is known for.

"The Awards for Excellence are our opportunity to acknowledge those individuals and businesses who are raising the bar through their commitment to excellence, and we’re proud to recognise their impact and celebrate their success."

‘Future Fest’ launches

Queenstown's Future Hospitality Group’s hosting its first ‘Future Fest’ next month, beginning with Little Blackwood’s 10th birthday party from 7pm this Sunday.

Co-owners Bert Haines and James Ace say Queenstown in June can prove to be a "holding pattern" for some businesses and locals as the resort waits for snow to fall, ski areas to open and visitors to arrive.

Future Fest’s been designed to connect the community, showcase the group’s offerings and "have a bit of fun", Haines says.

Events next month include ‘Dragged to Brunch’ at Margo’s, featuring Yuri Guaii and Rosa Violeta from Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Sip & Paint, cocktail-making masterclasses, a long lunch collab between Little Blackwood and odd saint, and a Matariki celebration with a starry night theme.

Additionally, Future Hospitality’s launching its loyalty programme — a random draw on July 1 will see one person win a $20,000 prize pack by signing up.

For more info, or tickets to events, visit future.co.nz