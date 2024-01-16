Effluent overflows into swamp

Another month, another Three Waters issue in Queenstown.

Yesterday, the Queenstown Lakes District Council revealed in a statement that human effluent overflowed from one of the resort’s Shotover wastewater treatment plant oxidation ponds, making its way to a "small section of natural swamp" nearby.

However, council property and infrastructure acting general manager Simon Mason said the partially treated wastewater did not reach the Shotover River.

Contractors responded "urgently" to the overflow yesterday and notified Otago Regional Council’s pollution team.

While walking tracks remained open, the Shotover Delta Rd was closed as a precaution.

Council compliance officers were also on-site investigating, while contractors worked to resolve the issue and determine what caused the pond to overtop.

Mr Mason said the spill was not linked to ongoing repairs at the treatment plant, focused on resolving problems with the facility’s aeration grids.

Early last month, the Otago Daily Times reported there was an issue at the plant with the sludge processing and dewatering system, causing a horrific stench in the area, which includes the Shotover Country and Quail Rise residential subdivisions, Glenda Dr industrial precinct and Queenstown Airport.

Queenstown Lakes District Council’s Shotover wastewater treatment plant. PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

Urgent repairs to fix that problem started in the first week of December — a fortnight later the ODT reported a secondary issue, with the facility’s aeration grids, had occurred.

Mr Mason said yesterday a temporary aerator was operating at the plant, and spare parts from the United States had arrived and were being installed.

"As these repairs are made, the biological process treating the wastewater will progressively recover over the coming days and weeks.

"We hope to see the end of odour in the area soon after that."

That follows a Cryptosporidium outbreak in Queenstown, linked to the drinking water supply at the Two Mile treatment plant, first reported in September.

There were about 60 confirmed cases of the protozoa.

Regulator Taumata Arowai slapped the council with a boil water notice, which remained until a temporary UV filter, which cost about $1.4 million, was installed at the plant and signed off on December 8.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Glyn Lewers told Mountain Scene last month the total cost of the temporary filter, its permanent replacement, and upgrades to the west Wanaka and Luggate plants was about $10.8m.

