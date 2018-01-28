Fire on Queenstown apartment balcony

A man has been treated for smoke inhalation after the timber deck of a balcony caught fire at a Queenstown self-catering apartment.

Two appliances from the Queenstown Volunteer Fire Brigade attended after the alarm was raised at the Ridge Resort in Fernhill about 2.35am today.

Senior station officer Dave Christie said "flames were starting to develop'' when firefighters arrived, but were quickly put out.

The man was treated by St John paramedics at the scene.