A child locked in a car has been rescued by firefighters in Queenstown.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters from Queenstown were called to reports of a child trapped in a car parked in Robins Rd at about 4.55pm today.

Firefighters were able to get the child free by forcing the lock.

The child was uninjured, the spokesman said.

