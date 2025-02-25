Four injured in Skippers Canyon 'water incident'

One person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries following a "water incident" near Queenstown this afternoon.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said three rescue choppers attended the incident, involving a boat near Skippers Canyon this afternoon.

He said a boat might have come into some mischief and crashed near Skippers Canyon at about 5pm.

Two people were being treated for moderate injuries, one of whom was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, while the others had minor injuries, the spokesman said.

Due to the remoteness of the scene it was hard to communicate with the people on board and therefore three helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

Two helicopters were still at the scene at 7pm.