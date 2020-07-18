Saturday, 18 July 2020

Frosty start yesterday; set to continue

    By Hugh Collins
    These snaps from around the region highlight the cold morning temperatures. Arrowtown. PHOTOS: ALEXIA JOHNSTON/HUGH COLLINS/STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    The regions awoke to frost yesterday morning, with temperatures in the district dropping well below zero overnight.

    Queenstown Airport recorded a low of -4.5degC around 7am, and many people could be seen chipping ice from their windscreens before heading to work.

    A MetService spokeswoman said the weather over the weekend was likely to be much the same, including clear skies and more frost and ice for the resort and beyond.

    "In general, I’d say it’s going to be the same temperatures, down to negative 3 and possibly climbing up [to] around that 5 to 6 mark in the day."

    Hoar frosts were possible in sheltered places tomorrow morning, she said.

    Central Otago residents had a taste of that yesterday morning, with hoar frost reported in Oturehua.

    The weather is forecast to change in the Wakatipu Basin next week.

    "Early next week, Monday, Tuesday, we do have sort of a standard westerly rain situation starting up again."

