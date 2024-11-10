Gardening for good

Harcourts team members, from left, Peter Nelson, Jason Drewitt, Feleki Uhrle and Mitch Martin dig in for charity. PHOTO: OLIVIA JUDD

Getting down and dirty, and ditching ‘sold’ stickers for mowers and gumboots, is the Harcourts Queenstown team.

Staff are offering to mow lawns and do general garden maintenance this month — for a minimum $50 donation — proceeds of which will go to Gumboot Friday and the I Am Hope Foundation.

Branch manager Priscilla Uhrle says now spring has, finally, sprung, many clients are finding their gardens blooming, and have been reaching out to the Harcourts team to help out.

She says they’re more than happy to do so, and with a lot of vendors living out of town, they often offer to pay for their gardening services, "which we don’t accept".

"We saw an opportunity to turn it into a win-win and benefit the I Am Hope Foundation."

The Harcourts Queenstown team hope to raise $2000 by the end of this month, which will be added to the collective amount raised by all Harcourts offices in New Zealand, each doing their own fundraisers.

Uhrle says in Queenstown, they’re happy to dig in for anyone, not just clients.

Anyone interested can contact the team in the office — (03) 441 0777.

Donations can be made via their Givealittle page, ‘Mowing for a Cause’, via shorturl.at/Zly5x