Greener access

A Queenstown wine tour business is believed to be the first in Central Otago to introduce electric vehicles to its transport fleet.

Appellation Wine Tours guide Julia Coleman’s pictured with the two recently-purchased electric Ford Transit vans.

GM Sarah Russell says the investment underscores the business’ commitment to long-term sustainability, a reduction of its carbon footprint and promotion of environmentally-conscious tourism.

The company, in operation almost 25 years, is always thinking about its environmental impact ‘‘and going electric made sense’’, she says.

‘‘We want to continue to provide exceptional experiences whilst also contributing towards a more sustainable future.’’