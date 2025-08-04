Climate, biodiversity plan adopted by QLDC

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has officially adopted its third climate and biodiversity plan, charting a path towards reducing emissions, protecting biodiversity, and building resilience across the district.

The council said in a statement the updated plan built on six years of work, including the launch of Project Tohu, a large native reforestation project, and the expansion of community-led initiatives.

These ranged from active travel and predator trapping to food resilience and emergency preparedness.

In addition, the council has integrated climate and biodiversity considerations into its strategic planning and operations.

At its monthly council meeting last Thursday, mayor Glyn Lewers emphasised the importance of the plan, calling it a crucial step towards a low-carbon future.

"This is a plan that reflects our community’s aspirations, our unique environment, and the need for practical, urgent action," he said.

"It’s about converting ambition into measurable change."

The newly adopted plan focuses on accelerating transformation through partnerships, particularly with Kāi Tahu, local youth, and a wide range of community groups.

In collaboration with these partners, the plan places Te Taiao — the natural environment — at the core of decision-making. A key feature is a focus on the district’s energy system, marking a new chapter in its climate action journey.

The plan’s seven key outcome areas include protecting the natural environment, enhancing energy system resilience, advancing low-emission transport, and transitioning the district to a low-carbon economy.

It also outlines expanded partnerships with Kāi Tahu and local youth (rākātahi), as well as continued investment in grassroots, community-led initiatives.

Public consultation earlier this year showed strong support for bold leadership on climate action, with 82% of respondents backing the prioritisation of partnerships to accelerate progress.

Resilience and climate action manager Bill Nicoll highlighted the collaborative nature of the plan and stressed that it was not just a council initiative, but a shared responsibility.

"Whether you’re restoring native habitats, cutting emissions, or preparing your neighbourhood for emergencies, we all have a role to play in creating a thriving future," Mr Nicoll said.

