Groovy donation

PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

Queenstown Volunteer Fire Brigade’s benefited to the tune of $6309 from a DJ party at local bar/restaurant 1876.

Pictured from left are senior firefighter Allan Beaton, Guillem Carnero Ribera, who owns DJ gig promo company Electric Rush, and 1876 bar/restaurant manager Ellie Booth.

Ribera says the brigade grant’s from donations and ticket sales from Electric Rush’s seventh annual charity Christmas Eve ‘blow out’.

Beaton says the grant’s going towards station funds — "the whole brigade are very, very thankful".