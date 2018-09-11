Information sought on burglary at Frankton mall

Queenstown police are appealing for witnesses after a burglar stole $7000 of goods from a shopping mall during a busy weekend for officers.

Clothing and other items were taken from the Armoury Fashion Boutique and Redcurrent stores in The Landing shopping centre in Frankton about 3.15am on Sunday. The burglar threw large rocks at the front doors before stealing the items.

Sergeant Chris Brooks, of Queenstown, asked anyone with information about the incident to contact police. Inquiries were ongoing.

• Several incidents on the roads were reported over the weekend.

A Malaysian tourist (34) was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after her rental vehicle was reportedly seen swerving and crossing the centre line on the Crown Range Rd late on Saturday night. Her vehicle was found by officers near the Devils Staircase and she was arrested.

Sgt Brooks said officers "wouldn’t be able to stop these people" if it were not for other motorists alerting police.

An 18-year-old man was stopped on Shotover St on Friday night. He registered 595mcg when breath-tested by officers and was forbidden to drive for 12 hours. A 31-year-old man, of Queenstown, was also stopped on Friday night while driving home in Frankton Rd. Sgt Brooks said the man’s vehicle was seen mounting the kerb several times before it flipped and came to rest on its roof. The man registered 849mcg when breath-tested.

Both men will appear in court in the next couple of weeks.

A New Zealand man was stopped by police after crashing into a parked car on Fernhill Rd on Saturday night. He registered 920mcg when breath-tested and was suspended from driving for 28 days. He is due to appear in court next week.

Queenstown police’s alcohol prevention team arrested four people in connection with minor assaults in the CBD over the weekend. They mainly received pre-charge warnings.