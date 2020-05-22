Friday, 22 May 2020

Jobs to go at key Queenstown tourism operator

    Louise Scott
    Real Journeys, which is part of Wayfare, operates the Earnslaw in Queenstown as well as cruises to Milford Sound and Doubtful Sound.
    One of Queenstown's biggest tourist operators is the latest to announce a "significant" number of redundancies.

    Wayfare is making cuts to Real Journeys, Go Orange and the International Antarctic Centre.

    Cardrona Alpine Resort and Treble Cone have been spared, Acting Chief Executive Ian Jackson said in a media release.

    In recent weeks other operators, including Ngai Tahu and Milbrook resort, have announced redundancies in response to Covid-19 and it is estimated up to 10,000 jobs could go.

    Wayfare has begun consulting with its teams over proposed restructures. 

    Mr Jackson, who declined to be interviewed, said the virus had an unprecedented impact on the tourism industry.

    “We have to be pragmatic and realign our tourism businesses to match a very different commercial environment.”

    Wayfare has declined to say how many redundancies it is looking at but Mr Jackson said losses would be "significant".

    "Unfortunately, this is the reality we face. We must focus on an operating model that is sustainable and gives us more flexibility," he said.

    The company has claimed wage subsidies for 75 staff under its Wayfare banner, 75 staff at Cardrona, 64 at Go Orange and 274 at Real Journeys.

