Lodge at Bob's Cove 'more sensitive' than McMansions - developer

The proposed lodge at Bob's Cove. Image: Design Base Architecture

A luxury lodge in Queenstown’s Bob’s Cove would be a better outcome than four "McMansions" the land is already zoned for, the developer says.

Waimarino Queenstown Ltd counsel Bal Matheson told the Environment Court in Queenstown today its proposal for 20 small villas surrounded by beech trees was a ‘‘much more sensitive approach’’ to developing the site than the four large houses with lawns, paving and swimming pools allowed by its current zoning.

The company had written approval from its immediate neighbours, whereas opponents of the proposal lived ‘‘hundreds of metres away’’.

The company applied for resource consent in 2021 to build the villas, a four-unit ‘owners’ residence’ and communal facilities on a 1.8ha site overlooking the scenic bay, which is about 15 minutes’ drive from central Queenstown.

The land is bordered by the Glentui residential subdivision on one side and Department of Conservation recreation reserve on the other.

Independent commissioners turned down Waimarino’s resource consent application in late 2022, prompting an appeal of the decision to the Environment Court.

Bob's Cove near Queenstown. Photo: Supplied

After initially recommending consent be refused, the Queenstown Lakes District Council changed its position to one of support after the company made design changes and agreed to various consent conditions.

The Bob’s Cove Punatapu Community Trust and nearby resident Ben Farrell remain opposed.

The trust’s members are concerned about ‘‘intensive commercial visitor accommodation’’ in the bay, and the precedent the development would set for two neighbouring, undeveloped lots in the Glentui subdivision.

Waimarino Queenstown’s sole director, Sydney-based businessman Andrew McIntosh, is also the director of B Property Group Ltd (BPG).

The Otago Daily Times reported last year on his ongoing dispute with Singapore businessman Kurt Wagner over the latter’s $10m investment in the company’s long-stalled Kitea Hotel development in central Wanaka.

The Environment Court appeal hearing, which is set down for four days, resumes tomorrow.