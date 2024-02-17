Magnificent seven-gold haul

Bruce Patton. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An 81-year-old Queenstowner’s been on an amazing streak at the Dunedin Masters Games, scooping five gold medals in the pool and another two out of the water.

In the 80-to-84 years category, Bruce Patton (above) won swimming golds in the 50m and 200m freestyle and 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke races.

In the same age grade, he won the 2000m and 1000m indoor rowing events, also claiming, in the latter, New Zealand lightweight and open section records.

He also picked up silver medals in the 500m and 300m events.

Patton was originally a long-distance runner for 35 years, then a race walker for 25 years before taking up indoor rowing seriously about four years ago.

Meantime, the Lakes Ladies football team — competing in the 25-plus age group at the Masters Games — brought home a gold medal last week.

The side, primarily comprising women from Queenstown, Wānaka and Hawea, qualified for the semifinal at the top of their table and won the final against the Socca Foccas, 2-0.