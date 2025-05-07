Arrest after 'serious' assaults in Oamaru

Photo: ODT files

Oamaru police are investigating three serious, ‘‘unsettling’’ violent incidents that occurred within 24 hours and have arrested one man.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge said the public played a crucial role in the arrest, and while inquiries were ongoing, those involved were believed to be known to each other.

Two incidents involved individuals entering residential properties.

The first occurred in Queens Crescent at 11.45pm yesterday, where one person was assaulted.

The second took place at a Thames Highway property at 4am today, where another person was assaulted.

Both victims were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

At 4.20pm today, officers were called to a serious assault at Centennial Park in Oamaru, where a woman had been knocked unconscious.

Police say a white station wagon then drove at the offender, before ramming a black Subaru Legacy. After the offender left in the Subaru, the victim got into the station wagon and it left the scene.

“The third incident occurred in a busy area, in the vicinity of a number of people, and with hockey games being played nearby,” Sgt Woodbridge said.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was near the Centennial Park carpark, who saw or filmed the assault, or the vehicles leaving.”

Police arrested a 27-year-old Oamaru man in relation to the incidents today.

He has been charged with breaching release conditions; four counts of assault with intent to injure; wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm; and two counts of burglary.

“Such serious violent incidents are always of concern, and we know this will be unsettling. I want to assure the Oamaru community that these were not random acts of violence, and we are doing everything we can to hold those responsible to account.

“We are still working to determine why this offending took place, and inquiries are ongoing to locate other people who may have been involved.

“Police want to thank the members of the public who have assisted us with information so far. We still need to hear from anyone who may have witnessed these events, or anyone who has information that can assist us.”

