Making every bite count

A four-week programme designed to help households reduce food waste, and save money, launches in Queenstown this month.

‘Every Bite’ is an initiative co-designed and delivered by Wānaka Wastebusters, in conjunction with the Zero Waste Network Aotearoa, which will also raise money for Queenstown-based food rescue charity KiwiHarvest.

The first events are being held next week, at the Lake Wānaka Centre on Tuesday and the Lake Hawea Community Centre on Wednesday, before the Queenstown launch, at the Lake Hayes Pavilion, on August 21, all from 6pm.

In Queenstown, participants will be treated to kai prepared by Patagon Sausages chef and local zero waste champion Alvaro Briones, who’ll share his tips for reducing spoilage and ideas for recipe substitutes and the like.

Over the following month, participants will get newsletters with updates, recipes and ideas to keep people on track, along with access to a Facebook group to share their progress and ideas with others.

The programme wraps up on September 18 with another in-person session..

The programme costs just $10 — all proceeds go to KiwiHarvest — to sign up, visit Humanitix

Meantime, Queenstown Airport’s agreed to donate $25,000 a year for the next three years to help KiwiHarvest cover its operational costs and build resilience in the organisation.

Branch manager Gary Hough, pictured above with airport sustainability and corporate affairs GM Sara Irvine, says they’re indebted to the airport corporation.

"It makes it a lot easier to now concentrate on rescuing more food and helping those in our community in their time of need."