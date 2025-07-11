Ice queens prepare to reign

PHOTO: ODT FILES

You can bet the Wakatipu Wild women’s ice hockey team will be glued to their screens this weekend, hoping the Canterbury Inferno can upset Auckland Steel, twice.

If that happens, the Wild will go into the finals series in Dunedin at the end of this month in their current pole position in the New Zealand Women’s Ice Hockey League.

They enjoyed barnstorming wins against Dunedin Thunder at home last weekend, 6-1, 5-1, coinciding with the celebration of Caitlin Hollyer’s 50th game in the league — Jessie Strain also got her first league goal on Friday, while Lydia Clarke got her first point on Saturday, by assisting on the game-winner.

Coach Colin McIntosh says the team’s results were "unreal".

"Obviously, going into it, the way the ladies played the two rounds before that, I was definitely hoping for, and anticipating, two wins, but the girls came out and played really hard."

The result, and their current standing on the table, is made even more impressive given the Wild hasn’t yet had a single practice with the whole team, something they’re looking to remedy this week as they start building towards the finals series.

McIntosh says despite a bit of illness floating around, the team’s otherwise fit and healthy.

"Jordan [Wichman] played extremely well over the weekend, so we’ve got a healthy, confident goalie going in and, as of right now, the two leading scorers in the league, so hopefully we have three good weeks of practice here, good health and go to Dunedin and have a good time."