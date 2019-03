queenstown_hit.jpg Emergency services at the scene on State Highway 6 at Frankton, outside the Frankton Golf Course. Photo: Daisy Hudson

One man has been taken to hospital after they were hit by a car in Frankton.

A police spokesman said they were called to the scene at 8.35pm after reports a man had been hit by a car on SH6 near Frankton Golf Course.

The victim was found on the lying on the grass.

St John said in an incident report that one person had been transferred to Lakes Hospital in a moderate condition.

The road was down to one lane for a time after the crash.