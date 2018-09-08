Man pulls suspect from car in Frankton incident

arrest_1.jpgpixelate.jpg Police take the man into custody. Photo: Daisy Hudson

A man has described the chaotic scenes as he thwarted a wanted man's desperate attempt to steal his car at a Queenstown petrol station this afternoon.

Garston man Jonathan Edmonds was in the Frankton Rd BP when his family ski trip took an unexpected twist, as a man sought by police for allegedly committing a burglary and a string of robberies attempted to make a getaway in his vehicle.

"I seen him running across between the pumps and [he] jumped in the passenger's side of my car, in the front, I saw him climbing across, and at that point I went running out of the BP and ... tried to pull him out, but he had the car going.

img_1187_0.jpg Armed police were called to the Frankton BP late this afternoon. Photo: Daisy Hudson

After a tustle, Mr Edmonds was eventually able to haul the man out of his vehicle.

"So i turned the car off, got the keys out, managed to get the door open, pulled him out, and that's when he ... came out in front of the cops, then detoured into the BP, running in front of my kids.

"He yelled and threatened as he ran past my kids that he had a gun.''

Mr Edmonds said his only thought upon seeing the wanted man attempt to steal his car was "''what the hell are you doing in my car?"

''So I just ran out there to drag him out of it.

''Didn't really think about it, just reacted.''

img_1183.jpg Photo: Daisy Hudson

The man holed up inside the petrol station's garage as armed police arrived.

A reporter at the scene said six police cars arrived at the BP in Frankton Rd just before 4pm today and armed officers swarmed the petrol station as staff lay low in a safe room.

Road spikes were seen on the Kawarau bridge and a Honda sedan was parked in the forecourt with blown-out tyres, she said.

A large number of people milled nearby, having been evacuated from nearby shops, as a helicopter hovered overhead.

A BP staff member said four staff members took cover in a “safe room” inside the service station.

A bystander said he saw the car go “flying” along the bridge before doing a “big swerve” once it was spiked.

Another bystander said he saw a man jump out of the car and run into the petrol station.

“It was pretty intense”

A police spokeswoman said the arrested man was wanted for a burglary in Southland this morning, together with several car thefts.

Charges were yet to be determined, she said.

