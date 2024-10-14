Mayor keen to serve another term

Glyn Lewers. Photo: ODT files

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Glyn Lewers has confirmed he intends to stand for re-election in 2025, saying he wants to get traction on some of the things set out in this year’s 10-year plan.

He is also keen to see the Queenstown Lakes District Council secure a regional deal next year with central government to assist economic growth and infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown launched a framework to establish regional deals between central and local government to drive economic growth and deliver infrastructure.

The government intends to invite up to five regions to provide "straightforward, basic proposals" to be considered before the first regional deal is struck next year.

"I’ve always made it clear my intention has been to do two terms. Three years is not quite enough. It is pretty short," Mr Lewers said.

"There are a few issues we would like to front foot and the council certainly is talking about how we engaged with central government with the discussions with regional deals. If we are one of the five that get the invite we will certainly put our best foot forward and hopefully be negotiating with the government later on next year," he said.

Mr Lewers said he and the councillors were taking a "deep breath" after recently signing off the long-term plan for $2.4billion in capital investment to 2034.

"That really took up a lot of resource — you can’t just rustle up a $2.4b capital programme. That was 15 months of hard work."

Engagement in the Upper Clutha-Wanaka ward about what the community wanted for its airport was on his list of things to do early next year.

Another priority was to push ahead with this week’s Wanaka Community Board recommendation the council progress the development of the Ballantyne Rd sports field proposal.

It had been "a pretty tough 18 months or so with the change of government and a 180-degree turn from the previous direction".

The economic environment, bad weather events and last year’s outbreak of cryptosporium in Queenstown also created challenges, he said.

"I think a fair bit of kudos has to go to the councillors. There is no way two ways about it. It has been a bit of grind over this last year," Mr Lewers said.