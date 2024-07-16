Mayor urges residents to have say

Glyn Lewers. PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

Just over 150 submissions on the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s draft long-term plan have been received to date.

Some key points included in the plan were a proposed average rates increase of 15.6% for 2024-25, a proposal to introduce a targeted rate on Queenstown town centre properties to recover the costs of the central business district upgrades and arterial road projects, a proposal to bring forward investment in community and sporting facilities, specifically at 516 Ladies Mile, Wanaka sports fields and clean energy upgrades at the district’s three aquatic facilities.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Glyn Lewers said the plan affected everyone who lived, worked or owned property in the district and it was important for everyone to have their say. Submissions close on July 28.