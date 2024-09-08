Mecca comes to Queenstown

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Mega beauty retailer Mecca’s moving to Queenstown.

The cosmetic giant went live with job ads for their new resort store on Tuesday.

They’re recruiting for a store operations manager, a zone manager, a skin specialist/beauty therapist and a part-time "colour specialist", or makeup artist.

Work perks include an up to 40% product discount, and a "generous product allowance".

The ad says the company boasts a network of more than 200 stores across Australia and New Zealand, offering more than 200 of the best beauty brands in the world.

Mecca couldn’t respond to Mountain Scene inquiries by deadline.

In April, the company announced they were opening in Dunedin in the second half of this year — it’s believed to be moving in to the old Noel Leeming site, in George St.

A spokeswoman says an exact date’s still to be confirmed, but "we’ll be seeing the new Dunedin store opening in the next few months".