Mpox cases linked to Queenstown festival double

File photo: Reuters

Health NZ has confirmed six more cases of mpox linked to Queentown's Winter Pride Festival, bringing the total to 11.

Cases were first reported at the festival earlier this month.

An additional case that has been reported was someone who contracted the disease overseas.

Health NZ's Dr Emma Sherwood says anyone experiencing symptoms, especially a rash, should seek medical advice.

The virus in the Winter Pride cluster is clade II, and not linked to recent clade I cases in Africa.

There are two types of mpox, known as clade I and clade II - both have caused current outbreaks in African countries, with a recent increase in clade I cases in Africa leading to WHO recently declaring a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Mpox has mostly affected the following groups, who are at greatest risk of contracting the virus:

Gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM)

People who have sex with MSM - this may include people of any gender or sexual identity, whether they are transgender or cisgender, and non-binary people

Those with multiple anonymous sexual partners

Symptoms of mpox usually show up between 1 and 3 weeks after exposure.

Most people with mpox develop a rash or other skin change. These are known as 'lesions'. Lesions are spots, bumps, blisters or sores.