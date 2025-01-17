Peak racing expected for series

Queenstown’s Toby and Rory Meek in action. PHOTO: SUPPLIED International downhill stars will be flying in Queenstown on Sunday.

Coronet Peak is hosting the second race of the Mountain Bike New Zealand Downhill Series, which serves as a world cup qualifying event for under-19 and elite-category riders.

More than 180 athletes are expected on the starting line.

Athletes include Ireland's Ronan Dunne, the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup holder, and the vastly experienced Bernard Kerr, from the United Kingdom.

Local talent competing includes the "Meek Boyz", brothers Toby and Rory Meek and Wānaka's Kalani Muirhead.

Coronet summer operations manager Sam Stafford-Bush said spectators would enjoy the world-class talent on display.

"People can make the most out of it by riding the gondola to get the best view of the action."

The event starts at 8am and finishes at 4pm.




