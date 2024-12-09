Person 'critical' after 12m fall in Queenstown

A person has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after falling 12 metres from a retaining wall in Queenstown, emergency services say.

A police spokesman said the person was found near Peninsula Rd, Kawarau Falls, at 5.25am yesterday after they fell 12 metres.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing, the spokesman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said their patient was airlifted by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz