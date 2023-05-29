Powerlifting records smashed at champs

New Zealand powerlifting records were smashed in Queenstown on Saturday, during the South Island Powerlifting Championships.

In the event, organised by Southern Powerlifting and held at CrossFit Queenstown, a total of 49 lifters from across the country competed in squat, bench press and deadlift, across a range of categories.

Southern Powerlifting secretary and event organiser Anna Claire said it was the last chance for many lifters to qualify for nationals — being held in Canterbury — and because it was a national-level competition, many were breaking records on the way.

A particular highlight was Charlotte Worley (21), of Dunedin, competing in her final domestic event before the world championships in Romania in September.

Canterbury’s Elliot Spaull successfully squats 255.7kg at CrossFit Queenstown during the South Island Powerlifting Championships on Saturday afternoon. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

The University of Otago physiotherapy student set a New Zealand record in the junior bench, pressing 105.5kg, and a junior deadlift and total record by lifting 213kg.

"She’s marching over the New Zealand record book on her way to junior worlds," Claire said.

Another highlight on Saturday was seeing the number of master lifters, particularly from the South, competing, alongside a Special Olympian contingent, coached by Fred Doherty, primarily from Dunedin.

His son, Ryan Doherty, competed in the under-66kg category and was one of the younger lifters, yet held open southern records.

"They compete to exactly the same standards as the rest of us ... He’s the best lifter in his class, overall."

