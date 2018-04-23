Project would allow access to 'spectacular' waterfall

An artist's impression of a hotel planned for Waterfall Park, near Arrowtown. Image: Supplied

Winton Partners, a company linked to developer Chris Meehan, has applied for resource consent to build a hotel, restaurants, a day spa and "wellness retreat'' at Waterfall Park.

Waterfall Park, a steep-sided valley between Arrowtown and Lake Hayes, shares a boundary with Millbrook Resort.

Winton Partners general manager Oliver Leighs said in a media statement a team of architects, ecologists, engineers and heritage experts had been working on the project for the past nine months.

The development would allow public access to a spectacular waterfall and an "extensively restored natural landscape''.

The restoration of stone farm buildings on Ayrburn Farm would be central to the development, Mr Leighs said.