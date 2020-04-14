Proposed water ferry trial consultation starts

Queenstown Water Taxis’ 36-seat boat on Lake Wakatipu. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A $4 subsidised water ferry service could start on Lake Wakatipu next January if Queenstown residents show their support.

The Otago Regional Regional begins consultation on a proposed 18-month ferry service trial today.

Approved by councillors at a teleconference meeting last Thursday, it asks residents about the targeted rates regime they would prefer for funding the trial.

It also asks whether, in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the trial should begin next January or later.

In a media statement, regional council transport manager Garry Maloney said residents showed ‘‘overwhelming support’’ for a ferry service when the regional council first consulted on the trial earlier this year.

"However, this is a very different conversation now where we get into the detail.

"We are also doing so under a very different context, given the Covid-19 crisis and its particular impact on Queenstown ratepayers, so it’s essential we get a clear direction from the community on the next steps for the ferry proposal."

In January, the regional council agreed to subsidise the existing service, operated by Go Orange, in the short term while it planned a subsidised service in partnership with the Queenstown Lakes District Council and the NZ Transport Agency.

Mr Maloney said the trial would probably use the existing routes, stops and timetable, but three additional services would be added to fill ‘‘gaps’’ in the timetable.

The fare would be about $4 a trip for multi-trip users.

The level of patronage, and feedback from users, would enable the regional council to evaluate any desired changes, pricing and infrastructure for a permanent service, Mr Maloney said.

To fund the trial, the regional council’s preferred option is the existing "public transport benefit zone", in which the ferry service would be part of the Wakatipu’s wider public transport network.

That would require an annual rates increase of about $3.75 for a residential property with a CV of $700,000, and a $53.61 increase for a commercial property valued at $5million.

The council is also canvassing a smaller and a larger zone, with commensurately lower and higher targeted rates increases.

More information on the proposed service and how to make a submission is available at: https://yoursay.orc.govt.nz/ from April 14.

guy.williams@odt.co.nz