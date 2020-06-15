Queenstown housing development fast-tracked

A housing development in Queenstown is one of 11 projects announced by the Government to bolster economic recovery.

Environment Minister David Parker said this afternoon the infrastructure projects, which included up to 180 residential units and retail space on the old Wakatipu High School site, would be fast-tracked under a new law.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the projects would provide 1250-plus jobs for projects in housing, environment and transport. Cabinet approved the fast-tracking of such projects early last month.

Ms Ardern said the Government's focus remained on responding and recovering from Covid-19, after the move to alert level 1. "Our lockdown was stringent but short and we now enjoy more freedom than many others."

The lockdown was followed by a period where people spent more than had been expected, but the Government must remain focused on economic recovery, she said.

The development at Queenstown former school site, now known as Te Pa Tahuna, will lead to the creation of 100 jobs.

In December last year, Ngai Tahu Property announced the plans for a 300-plus housing development on the site, neighbouring Gorge Rd, which would include up to 100 KiwiBuild apartments.

Mr Parker said the extraordinary times of post-Covid-19 required ‘‘extraordinary measures’’.

‘‘However, positive environmental outcomes will not be sacrificed at the expense of speed. While these projects are being advanced in time, environmental safeguards remain.’’

He confirmed the new Bill would allow projects to proceed through a fast-track consenting process down three pathways.

On the first track are the 11 Government-led projects specified in the legislation and assessed as suitable for the fast-track process. They range from roads to cycleways, rail upgrades, water storage, and housing developments and have the potential to provide an estimated 1250-plus jobs.

Once the Bill passes these projects will be referred directly to Expert Consenting Panels, which will set appropriate conditions on the projects before they can proceed.

The second track applied to applications from other public and private projects that will be considered by the Minister for the Environment before being forwarded to the panel.

Thirdly, there would be an ability for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, and KiwiRail Holdings Ltd to undertake repair, maintenance and minor upgrade works on existing infrastructure in the road and rail corridor as a permitted activity, which means it would not require a resource consent, but is subject to certain standards.

Other projects announced today include the Kaikohe water storage facility, Unitec, a high density housing project in Auckland, Britomart East Upgrade, Wellington Metro Upgrade programme and Picton Ferry Dock and Terminal upgrade.

- Staff reporter and RNZ