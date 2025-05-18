Concerns grow over workplace drug use

Glenn Dobson. Photo: supplied

Amphetamine and opioid use is a major hazard and Dunedin is not immune to the risks.

The Drug Detection Agency (TDDA) says findings in its 2024 fourth quarter workplace drug and alcohol report indicate a rise in amphetamine-type substances and opioids compared with the same period in 2023.

The most prevalent substances detected nationally in TDDA testing included THC (Cannabis) at 59.1%, down from 63.8% in Q4 2023.

Amphetamine-type substances rose to 24.4% from 18.8% and opioids rose to 12.1% from 11.9%.

Drug Detection Agency chief executive Glenn Dobson said working under the influence of amphetamines was a major workplace hazard.

"These substances impair vision, cause dizziness, and adversely affect co-ordination, increasing the risk of serious accidents.

"In high-risk environments like construction, transport, and manufacturing, impairment can be the difference between a routine workday and a fatal incident."

Cannabis use in New Zealand has always been high but the rise in opioids was worrying because it suggested the country may be following a global trend.

"America has a huge problem with opioid abuse, and they have a lot of deaths."

"The opioid abuse brings the safety issues into the workplace as well."

Several factors could be driving the increase, including overprescribing painkillers such as Tramadol.

"Tramadol is obviously a synthetic opioid that is a very good painkiller, but also affects people’s abilities to react in certain situations.

"So if you are operating machinery, if you are driving trucks, vehicles, it could affect your ability to do that in a safe manner."

Another contributor to the rise was the commercialisation of drugs.

"Drugs are very commodified these days, and they follow trends and fashions.

"We have seen synthetic opioids like fentanyl, for instance, in the States being put in other drugs to either give the drug user a different high or to give them an addiction so that they keep going back to that drug dealer."

A further driver is the growing influence of global gangs.

"We know that New Zealand is a popular market for global gangs because we pay more for drugs in New Zealand."

Massey University’s 2024 New Zealand Drug Trends Survey found one in four frequent drug users reported having used a pharmaceutical non-medically in the past six months.

Non-medical use of ADHD medications is highest in Wellington, Otago and Auckland.

The survey links ADHD medication misuse to student populations and party drug culture.

"Dunedin has a large student population and the geography and population in any area is going to dictate some of the drug taking trends in that area."

Companies seeking a drug-safe workplace needed to adopt a robust, current drug and alcohol policy backed with training so everyone understood its purpose.

Frank conversations needed to be fostered to focus on getting workers home safely and fair testing programmes needed to run so risks identified could be managed openly and justly, Mr Dobson said.

