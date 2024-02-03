Queenstown stages global awards

Wheels are in motion for Queenstown to stage mountain biking’s first global awards. PHOTO: JAKE HOOD

Queenstown's becoming the hub of the mountain biking world on February 15 when the sport’s first global awards are held in the resort.

Designed to celebrate the years of dedication, passion and innovation that have gone into the sport, the World MTB Awards take place at the Queenstown Memorial Centre.

"Let’s celebrate the global MTB community like never before," event organiser Robin Bush says.

Nominated and voted on by their peers, the awards cover a variety of categories including ‘rising star’, ‘best new build’ and ‘move of the year’.

Event sponsor, local entrepreneur Rod Drury, who’s a big supporter of the MTB community, says: "International mountain biking competitors are already using New Zealand as a training base in their off-season.

"Queenstown is the place to be, and as more riders find their way here, it’s important they are given a credible welcome and a sense of community.

"This annual event intends to promote both the mountain biking industry and its people."

Tickets are available to the public via worldmtbawards.com, for which guests receive red carpet treatment, food, drinks and live entertainment; corporate tables are also available.