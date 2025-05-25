Queenstowner wins global tech award

Marijke Dunselman’s reaction to winning a world agritourism award. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A long-time Queenstown consultant’s won a global award for teaching Kiwi farmers, through online learning, how to diversify farm income through tourism.

Marijke Dunselman’s agritourism academy’s won ‘best use of technology in agritourism’ at the World Agritourism Awards which were held in virtual mode last week.

She launched the Agritourism Academy & Community in February last year as an offshoot of Agritourism New Zealand, which she founded in 2019.

The award recognises her academy’s innovative use of digital tools to connect and support farmers and primary producers across the country, many of whom operate in remote areas.

"I feel very honoured to receive this award — it’s both humbling and energising," Dunselman says.

"But, more than anything, it’s a recognition of the incredible farmers and agritourism operators who are part of the Agritourism Academy & Community.

"Their energy, resilience and passion for what they do is what drives this work."