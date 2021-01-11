Monday, 11 January 2021

Rider hurt in crash

    By Guy Williams
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    PHOTOS: GUY WILLIAMS & SUPPLIED
    A food delivery scooter rider was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition after a crash with a car in central Queenstown yesterday.

    Senior Constable Julian Cahill, of Queenstown police, said the Food on Q rider suffered a chest injury when he rear-ended a vehicle that had stopped at a pedestrian crossing outside the Crowne Plaza hotel, in Lake Esplanade, about 12.30pm.

    The rider ‘‘may have been distracted’’ when he ran into the vehicle, hitting a bike rack mounted on the back, Snr Const Cahill said.

    Several passersby helped the injured man until emergency services arrived.

    The vehicle was being driven by a Wanaka couple returning from a camping trip near the resort.

    A St John spokesman said the rider was initially taken to Lakes District Hospital before being flown by helicopter to Dunedin.

