Sentenced drink-drivers well over limit

Alarmingly high alcohol levels were a feature of the parade of drink-drivers appearing in the Queenstown District Court on Wednesday.

Of the 13 offenders sentenced by community magistrate Sally O’Brien, four had breath- or blood-alcohol levels of between four and five times the legal limit.

Another five were caught with enough alcohol in their systems — more than 800mcg for breath or 160mg for blood — to require an alcohol interlock sentence to be considered.

Wānaka builder and British national Joseph Riddell (23) was found by police about 1.15am on June 17, slumped in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in Ardmore St, with the engine running, lights on and music playing.

Riddell told police he had been out drinking and was on his way home.

An evidential breath test at the Wānaka police station gave a result of 1075mcg. The legal limit is 250mcg.

Counsel Tanya Surrey said his poor decision was likely to result in a deportation notice, and therefore he would be unable to take up an offer of an apprenticeship.

He was convicted, fined $900, ordered to pay court costs of $130, and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

Freeman Christopher Holmes (64), unemployed, of Rees Valley, was found stuck in the Rees River in his Toyota Land Cruiser about 9am on May 30.

Holmes, who had his dogs with him, told police he was hunting and had been trying to cross the river.

He was taken to Lakes District Hospital, where a blood test gave a result of 245mg, equivalent to a breath-alcohol level of 1225mcg and nearly five times the legal limit.

He was fined $600, and must pay court costs of $130 and medical and analysis fees of $261.99.

To legally drive again, Holmes will have to apply for an interlock licence and get the device fitted in his vehicle at his own expense.

It must stay in his vehicle for at least 12 months, then he will have to drive on a zero-alcohol licence for three years before he can apply for a full licence again.

About 2.30pm on June 21, Wānaka man Justin Carl Smale (43) was driving in Aubrey Rd when he failed to negotiate a roundabout at the intersection with Gunn Rd and knocked over a sign post.

The police summary said he carried on driving, but was followed home by a member of the public, who watched him veer within his lane, cross the centre line and drive ‘‘very erratically’’.

When police went to his home, he told them he had gone out to buy milk.

A breath test gave a result of 1181mcg.

Counsel Bryony Shackell said Smale had not drunk alcohol for three years until the incident, but had been upset by an issue in his personal life.

He had resumed counselling for his alcohol issues.

He was fined $600, ordered to pay court costs of $130, and after a 28-day stand-down, can apply for an alcohol interlock licence.

About 9.15pm on June 2, Wānaka salesman Maxwell Alexander Forbes (40) crashed into a parked vehicle while driving in Aubrey Rd, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

When he was taken to the Wānaka police station for an evidential blood test, he claimed the other vehicle had emerged from a driveway and into his path.

The blood test gave a result of 217mg, equivalent to a breath-alcohol level of 1085mcg.

He was convicted and fined $500, and must pay court costs of $130.

To drive again, he must apply for an alcohol interlock licence after a 28-day stand-down.