Caregivers charged over 2015 death of 4-year-old girl

Alestra Kepa-Hati's died at Starship hospital in 2014 after being admitted with brain injuries.

Nearly 10 years after the mysterious death of 4-year-old Alestra Kepa-Hati, her former caregivers have been formally charged.

Alestra Kepa-Hati died in October 2015 from brain injuries after she was admitted to Starship children’s hospital.

At the time, the child was in the care of Erana Benedito, 56, and her husband, Walter Benedito, 60, in Kaikohe.

An investigation was launched into her death, and charges were formally laid against the Beneditos in the Kaikohe District Court yesterday.

The pair appeared in court on Friday before Judge Brandt Shortland on four charges each of neglect of a child under the age of 18.

Three of the charges relate to Alestra, and the fourth relates to another child.

The charges allege that on or around October 1 and 2, 2015, the Beneditos failed to seek medical attention for Alestra for a broken arm, pelvis and a subdural haemorrhage.

The charging documents also allege the other child in their care was suffering from a broken arm too, allegedly inflicted around the same time.

The Beneditos applied for name suppression, but Judge Shortland said the name was already circulating on social media.

"There are no grounds for name suppression as it’s already out there," the judge directed.

The couple entered not guilty pleas and were granted bail.

They will next appear in the Kaikohe District Court on September 23 for a case review hearing.

- Shannon Pitman, Open Justice reporter