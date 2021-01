Phtoto: ODT files

Queenstown police are following "strong lines of inquiry" after a serious assault in the resort's CBD early this morning.

Sergeant Simon Matheson said a male allegedly assaulted two other men in The Mall at 1am.

The incident. which happened outside Rhino's Ski Shack, resulted in one of the victims being taken to Lakes District Hospital with a suspected jaw fracture.

Anyone who witnessed the assault outside the bar was asked to contact Queenstown police, or call 105.